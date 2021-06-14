Contests
‘Movies in the Parks’ returns after 10 year hiatus

Family-friendly films will be showed at Great Parks of Hamilton County parks through August.
((Source: NBC12))
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Movies in the Parks are back!

Great Parks of Hamilton County is kicking off a free series with movies outside this Friday.

“It’s going on from 5-9 [p.m.,] and the movies start around dusk, so they will start at around 7 o’clock. The First Movie is ‘The Croods: A New Age.’ It’s an animated comedy. It’s perfect for kids and adults too,” Kimberly Whitton, Great Parks public engagement coordinator, said.

Besides watching a movie, there will be other activities to enjoy.

“You can come hangout, pick your spot, put your blanket down, get your chair all situated and you can walk around, and we will have some vendors and popups to visit, and again, we will have food and beverages too,” she said.

All the movies are family-friendly and will be showed select evenings through August.

“We haven’t done these, in oh my gosh, 10 years or more, so everybody is very excited to have them back.”

