Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

One dead & at least 5 injured after shooting at Dragway 42 racetrack in Wayne County

One person is dead and at least five injured in a shooting at Dragway 42 Sunday.
One person is dead and at least five injured in a shooting at Dragway 42 Sunday.(Ashland County Pictures)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SALEM, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead and as many as five others injured after a shooting at a car racing track in Wayne County.

The shooting occurred at Dragway 42, a car racing track, in West Salem Sunday afternoon, according to Captain Douglas Hunter of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Lodi where one died, Hunter said. At least four others went by private cars to area hospitals with injuries.

The track had been rented out for the day to an organization that was holding races. The shooting occurred after the event had ended and as people were in the process of leaving the facility.

That’s when Hunter said an altercation occurred in the parking lot. An individual believed to be the shooter was driving recklessly in the parking lot.

Two people fired weapons at the event, Hunter said.

When police arrived the man law enforcement describes as the shooter had left the scene.

Another person who had fired a weapon was still at Dragway 42. That person told police he fired his weapon in defense of others, Hunter said.

No one was in custody late Sunday.

There had been an altercation in the parking lot after an individual, who has been described as the shooter, according to the preliminary investigation

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island security and Mason police were called to the Kings Island parking lot for "unruly...
Kings Island security, Mason police respond to “unruly juvenile behavior” at parking lot Saturday night
Police say officers responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
2 kids in critical condition after Westwood quadruple shooting
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
Newport Plaza was blocked off Sunday morning after Kenton County police confirmed there was a...
Officers block Newport Plaza parking lot after chase ends in area
A motorcyclist was killed in Clermont County crash Sunday night, according to the Ohio State...
Motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash

Latest News

The shooting happened near the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection.
‘Certain zip codes don’t matter:’ Westwood residents want more than platitudes from city hall
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
The incident happened at the playground on May 24, according to police.
Woman accused of spraying 3-year-old with Mace turns herself in
Cincinnati police investigating fatal shooting in OTR
The store CEO says this person tried starting a fire on Sunday.
Man tries setting propane tanks on fire at Woods Hardware, CEO says