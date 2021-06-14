Contests
Person of interest identified in Westwood quadruple shooting that left 2 kids critically injured

The shooting happened near the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection.
The shooting happened near the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp and Joanna Bouras
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police said a person of interest has been identified in the quadruple shooting that critically injured two kids in Westwood Saturday night.

Two adult victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. near the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection.

The children, ages 6 and 8, remain in critical condition, according to Lt. Col. Mike John.

“I believe the children were just hanging out in that lot, and it’s just a tragic, tragic situation, it’s awful,” John said. “Thoughts and prayers go out to the families in an incident like this. I mean, this is just, you can’t explain it. It’s a Saturday evening in the summer. It’s just a terrible situation.”

Cincinnati police say they think there was only one shooter.

So far, they have said only one person of interest has been identified but is not in custody.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley released a statement Sunday saying:

“We are all outraged that two children have been caught in the crossfire of a shooting last night. Our whole city prays for their recovery. Having consulted with CPD, I know our great police have strong leads and we are confident the police will bring these violent criminals to justice.”

Call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

