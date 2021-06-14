Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left one person dead and injured seven others on Friday night. It happened in the River Pointe 1 neighborhood in the 200 block of Avery Street around 9:00 p.m.

According to police, a 20-year-old Arthur Milton has died from his injuries. Two other victim remain in critical condition. One of the victims was an 18-month-old child who was struck near the ankle and foot area. Previously, nine gunshot victims had been reported. Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter clarified Saturday that there were eight gunshot victims.

The one death in this case is the 14th homicide in Savannah this year, according to Chief Minter. Police originally told WTOC that two of the victims had died; they have since made the correction that only one victim has died.

Chief Minter said preliminary information leads police to believe this shooting stemmed from a conflict between two groups. Savannah Police’s gang unit was on the scene Saturday. Chief Minter said it could be connected to a shots-fired incident on Tuesday in the same area. Chief Minter said no one in the area could provide information to police about Tuesday’s incident.

Shooting Update #WATCH: The Savannah Police Department is providing an update on Friday night's mass shooting in the city.

According to police, very limited information is available at this time. A dark, possibly red sedan was seen leaving the area. Savannah Police recovered 60 shell casings at the scene. Police say three apartments and six cars in the area were hit with bullets. Both state and federal law enforcement agencies are assisting Savannah Police with the investigation.

“What occurred Friday evening in the River Pointe 1 neighborhood should not happen in our city,” Minter said in a statement. “It is an act of senseless violence that put innocent families and children in danger and resulted in the loss of one man’s life. We need the public to come forward with any information that would assist detectives in locating and identifying those involved in this violent act. We do not want this situation to repeat itself in other areas of our city. We need the people responsible for this cowardly act brought to face their charges. The little piece of information you may hold could be the key to help close this case. If you know something, say something.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson joined WTOC for an interview Saturday morning after Friday night’s mass shooting. You can watch that video below:

Savannah’s District Two Alderman Detric Leggett was on the scene of the shooting Friday night. He says he will be in the neighborhood to speak with residents.

“I’m at this point, I’m grief-stricken and I am in shock and awe that something like this would happen, and we’re in the 100 days of end gun violence, so I’m going to do all I can,” said Leggett.

Alderman Kurtis Purtee, who represents District Six in Savannah, released a statement on Facebook. You can read the statement in full below:

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), a Savannah native, also released a statement on Twitter, calling on Congress to “enact meaningful gun reform.”

My prayers are with those in my hometown of Savannah and my heart aches for those affected by this senseless violence.



In the past 24 hours, we’ve seen multiple instances of gun violence nationwide. It’s time for Congress to step up & enact meaningful gun reform. https://t.co/U2jxBjm4Cd — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) June 12, 2021

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Savannah Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (912) 651-4362, the Violent Crime Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

