‘Spicy Thai Cicada Pie’: Ohio restaurant generates buzz with new pizza

One Ohio restaurant is testing out a Spicy Thai Cicada Pie.
One Ohio restaurant is testing out a Spicy Thai Cicada Pie.(The Pizza Bandit Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One Ohio restaurant is generating quite a buzz promoting its new ‘Spicy Thai Cicada Pie.’

The Pizza Bandit in Dayton features “blanched and sautéed locally foraged cicadas” on a hand-tossed crust with cicada wings, mozzarella, provolone, mushroom, cabbage, green onion, mango, cilantro and miso hoisin sriracha sauce, according to a post Sunday on Facebook.

“From a distance this pie looks delightful but once you get closer you realize those are no raisins...” the post reads.

The eatery even held a live tasting panel on Facebook related to “all things cicada pizza.”

“We definitely missed out on soft shell season as these crunchy cicadas add a heck of a note to an otherwise wonderful Thai inspired pie. Opinions of the pizza range from absolutely delicious to...well...uh...yeah...

“Pair this pie with a BIG summery IPA or Lager!”

The Pizza Bandit eventually comes clean, confessing they not really serving any pies topped with the insects.

“You can NOT get this pizza by the slice or whole pie because we’re not even sure if we legally can sell you locally foraged Cicadas but there’s tons of other delicious pizzas to round out your Sunday at iampizzabandit.com.”

Posted by The Pizza Bandit on Sunday, June 13, 2021

Posted by The Pizza Bandit on Sunday, June 13, 2021

For those of you who may be tempted to whip up your own cicada concoction at home, the US Food and Drug Administration continues to warn against eating them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

