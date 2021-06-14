Suspect seen pointing gun at deputy also involved in NKY police chase, source confirms

Contests
A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy had a gun pointed in their face.

A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy had a gun pointed in their face.
A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy had a gun pointed in their face.(Boone Co Sheriff's Offce)
By Jared Goffinet
Updated: 7 minutes ago
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The suspect who pointed a gun at a Boone County deputy early Sunday is the same man involved in a police chase just an hour later, sources confirm to FOX19 NOW.

Boone County deputies responded to the parking lot at 196 Mary Grubbs Highway around 4:15 a.m. Sunday for a drug complaint.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman inside a car. Deputies say they asked the man to get out, and as he was getting out, he pointed the gun toward one of the deputies.

The sheriff’s office says that the deputy turned the suspect’s hand away from his face as the deputy fell to the ground. Deputies say the suspect then pointed the gun toward a sergeant as he ran away.

This prompted a short pursuit before the suspect got into another car and left the scene.

The same suspect was then involved in a police chase, which ultimately ended in Kenton County, sources confirmed on Monday.

Around 5 a.m., the chase ended around the Newport Plaza parking lot, Kenton County police said.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

