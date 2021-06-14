Woman accused of spraying 3-year-old with Mace turns herself in

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The woman accused of spraying adults and a 3-year-old with Mace at Washington Park has turned herself in.

Terri Shelton, 42, is now charged with six counts of misdemeanor assault, according to Cincinnati police.

Last week, police released photos and videos from the May 24 incident at the park’s playground.

Detective Alicia Henson says the attack started after some kids on the playground got into a physical fight.

Henson says a child left to get their mother. Shelton came to the playground armed with Mace and sprayed multiple people, including the 3-year-old, police said.

*Warning: Some people might find the video disturbing*

