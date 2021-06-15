11-year-old Fayetteville girl dies following ATV crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old girl from Fayetteville is dead following an ATV crash on June 8.

Allie Strong, 11, was a sixth-grader at Fayetteville-Perry School, according to her obituary.

On Tuesday, as the procession came through, the community came out in force to show their love and support.

Those who lined the street included police officers, teachers, and aides for the school district, like Traci Johnson.

“We want to be here to support the family and our community to let them know that we’re thinking and praying for them and that we are here for them,” Johnson said.

Strong had dreams of becoming a police officer one day.

To show their support, law enforcement from Goshen, Mt. Orab, the state highway patrol, and the sheriff’s office showed up Tuesday.

“We learned last night that she wanted to be a police officer, and obviously that’s a dream she wasn’t able to live long enough to achieve,” said Chief Chad Essert. “So, the first thing I wanted to do was reach out to a bunch of local police departments to see if we could rally a bunch of police officers together.”

Goshen Township Police Department took it a step further by observing a moment of silence in Stong’s honor.

Details of the June 8 ATV crash have not been released by police yet.

