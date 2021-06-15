6-year-old Westwood shooting victim back home, 8-year-old remains in coma

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the two children shot multiple times on Saturday in Westwood is out of the hospital, while the other remains in a coma.

Mishawn Elliot, 6, is now back home recovering from the shooting.

He went with his dad, sister, his dad’s girlfriend, and her son to the store Saturday for snacks, according to his mother, Michelle Lewis.

While sitting in the car waiting for his dad to return, gunshots erupted around the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection.

Mishawn was shot four times, twice in each of his legs, his mom tells FOX19 NOW.

His sister, who was inside the car with Mishawn, FaceTimed their mother after her brother was shot.

“She just looked into the camera and said, ‘I tried to stop the bleeding,’ and showed me her hands and said, ‘I couldn’t, there’s blood everywhere, it’s all on my hands,’ mommy,” recalled Lewis.

Across the parking lot was 8-year-old Marcello Whitehead, who was also hit by the gunfire.

Marcellus Whitehead, Marcello’s older brother, says they were walking to meet a friend on Saturday when they stopped at the corner store for snacks.

When they walked back outside, the gunfire began.

Marcello was put in a medically induced coma on Sunday, according to his brother, Marcellus.

“What’s going through my mind right now is pray, wait, trust, fight because that’s what we’re doing,” said Marcella Thompson, Marcello’s mother. “And then secondly what’s going through my mind is the thought of my baby laying there not opening his eyes, can’t hear his little voice, can’t see his hands and feet move.”

On Tuesday, police announced the shooting suspect, 19-year-old Darius Harris Jr., has been charged.

Thompson says she is wondering why Harris did what he did.

“Why is the question to you. Why,” asks Thompson. “You knew there were kids up there. It was broad daylight. Why? But justice will be served.”

