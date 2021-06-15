American Red Cross has ‘severe blood shortage,’ needs donors now

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The American Red Cross announced Tuesday it is experiencing a “severe blood shortage” and needs donors now.

As a thank-you, the Red Cross said those who come to give now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.

ALERT! With hospital blood use up, the Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage. As a result, some elective surgeries are being delayed until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care. Your help is needed! Sign up to give 🩸 ASAP: https://t.co/FThTysvkmN pic.twitter.com/IMiMFygbS3 — Central & Southern Ohio Red Cross (@ARCcsor) June 15, 2021

The shortage comes as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise, the Red Cross said in a news release.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.

Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants, according to the American Red Cross.

In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021− more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.

“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Wendy Yarbrough, Regional Donor Services Executive of Red Cross Central & Southern Ohio Region.

“As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”

Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

