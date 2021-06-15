Contests
Another Beautiful Day

By Catherine Bodak
Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today will be sunny and pleasant with high temperatures in the low 80s.

A pleasant air mass from Canada has arrived with lower humidity, plenty of sunshine cool mornings and warm afternoons through Thursday.

Friday will start off comfortably but late in the day humidity will be on the increase. Warm, humid, showery weather resumes Saturday and will continue into the middle of next week.

Beautiful Weather Ahead!