Armed man shot, killed by police during Independence home burglary identified

Kentucky State Police are on scene of a shooting in northern Kentucky Tuesday morning.
Kentucky State Police are on scene of a shooting in northern Kentucky Tuesday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The armed suspect shot and killed by police during a home burglary on June 1 has been identified.

Jonathan Thompson, 29, was shot after he pulled out a gun inside a vacant Ridgepoint Drive home he was burglarizing, Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders confirms.

Independence and Kenton County officers responded around 7:40 a.m. and found Thompson in the home.

Officers confronted Thompson, which is when he pulled out a weapon and was subsequently shot by an officer, Sanders said earlier this month.

PREVIOUS | Armed suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Independence

Police and firefighters tried to save Thompson’s life but were unsuccessful.

No officers were injured, according to Sanders.

The officer, who fired the gunshot, was put on paid administrative following the shooting. Sanders did not say Tuesday if that officer is back on duty.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

