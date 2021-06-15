ATF issues reward for info on deadly Winton Hills shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, ATF, is issuing a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information regarding a fatal shooting that happened in Winton Hills in April.

Police say Jason Herring, 22, died due to a shooting that took place on April 2 in the 5300 block of Bettman Drive.

“We know the homicide happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. and midnight,” said CPD Det. Ashley Jenkins. “There were several shots during that scene, and the unusual thing about it is we didn’t get a single 911 call in reference to those shots that should’ve been heard by residents in the area.”

Police found Herring dead in his vehicle.

They say they have several leads in the case but are still hoping for more information.

ATF is assisting in the case because a weapon was involved.

Officers do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-Tips.

