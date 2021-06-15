Contests
Cincinnati Zoo breaks ground on biggest construction project in its history

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Construction is underway for Elephant Trek, the biggest project in Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden history.

Board members, donors, and other officials were on hand Tuesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking.

Elephant Trek will be five times larger than the current elephant habitat, according to the zoo.

The habitat is scheduled to open in 2024.

Once it is open, Elephant Trek will be home to a multi-generational herd of eight to 10 Asian elephants.

“Elephant Trek is the result of a big vision that represents our Zoo’s role as a champion of Asian elephant conservation, both here in the U.S. and in the places these animals live around the world,” Francie Hiltz, Chair of the Zoo’s Board of Trustees, said. “By creating a bigger space for a bigger herd of elephants to thrive, we are making a big commitment to Asian elephant breeding and conservation that will demonstrate to our visitors the power and beauty of co-existence for animals and humans.”

Not only will Elephant Trek give elephants more space, but its features will also help the zoo reduce expenses and achieve its goal to be net-zero by 2025.

