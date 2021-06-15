Contests
As crashes surge in Cincinnati, council member wants pedestrian safety budget doubled

‘We absolutely have to bring out streetscapes into the 21st century.’
By Morgan Parrish and Brian Planalp
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - City leaders are using budget season as well as federal stimulus funds to address endemic issues of pedestrian safety, but at least one member of city council says it’s not enough.

The issue is top-of-mind in Cincinnati, occasioned in part by a crash on Montana Avenue last week that critically injured 9-year-old Taihji Marshall as he was crossing the street. Marshall remains in the ICU.

That and other incidents are reframing the conversation away from the viewpoint that crashes are the inevitable byproducts of busy roads. That is, road design and traffic-calming measures can tangibly improve the safety of both drivers and pedestrians.

Cincinnati City Council member Steve Goodin says it’s only getting worse.

“People still tear through a lot of these business districts, whether it be Westwood, Price Hill, Northside, particularly College Hill, and they use them as throughways,” Goodin said. “They drive 40-50 mph, and the pedestrian areas are not clearly marked. So we’ve seen a serious surge in pedestrians being hit.”

The city is working to solve the problem. DOTE resumed work last week on more than 200 pedestrian safety projects citywide, part of the Vision Zero initiative that aims to reduce and eventually eliminate pedestrian fatalities.

The $1.75 million commitment focuses on schools, recreation centers, neighborhood business districts and high-crash corridors. Improvements will include repainting crosswalks, more visible pedestrian signage, curb bump-outs and raised crosswalks.

Another round of projects is slated for 2022.

Meanwhile, millions from the American Rescue Plan are earmarked for safety improvements to Glenway Avenue in Price Hill, West 8th Street in Lower Price Hill and State Avenue in Lower Price Hill. Various other road and streetscaping projects are also planned.

The city manager’s recommended 2022 fiscal year budget also provides $124,000 for road safety improvements and $754,000 exclusively for pedestrian safety improvements, including curb replacements, major pavement repairs on streets and median construction.

Still, Goodin wants more.

Goodin recently sponsored a motion that would have the city double its pedestrian safety commitment to $1.5 million. The motion would also add traffic calming upgrades to the following roadways: Warsaw Avenue, at the Kroger; Rockdale Avenue at Rockdale Academy; Harrison Avenue in the 2200 block; Hamilton Avenue at Lingo, Virginia and Kirby avenues; and US 50 at River Road.

“We absolutely have to bring out streetscapes into the 21st century,” Goodin said.

The budget must be finalized by June 23.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

