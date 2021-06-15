Contests
1 dead, 1 hurt in College Hill crash

One driver is dead and another is hospitalized in a crash in College Hill overnight, Cincinnati police say.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One driver is dead and another is hospitalized in a College Hill crash overnight, Cincinnati police say.

It happened in the 2500 block of Daly Road just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Firefighters said they found two drivers trapped in two vehicles.

Both were extricated, treated at the scene and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The other remains hospitalized with at least one broken leg, but that person is expected to recover, police say.

Daly Road was shut down overnight but has since reopened.

Police are continuing to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Stranded Butler Co. teens record encounter with strange, skinny-dipping man