Girl Scout Adventure Camp continues this week in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - After taking a year off from holding camp, Girl Scout Adventure Camp is back in Erlanger.

This week, girls of all ages are getting to enjoy summer camp at the annual Adventure Day Camp through Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road.

Girls are doing everything from learning about archery to bees and other things that involve the great outdoors.

“This week, our theme is outdoor adventure,” says Camp Counselor Noelle Johnson. “We’re learning how to be brave outdoors. We are making friends with the cicadas.”

Bridget Brennen is a camp counselor for the first time this year. She says this is a different experience, but just as much fun.

“Learning that I have to be patient and that sometimes the girls have too much energy that they just need to get out,” explains Brennen.

Most of the girls are excited about the canoe portion on Wednesday.

At the end of the week, the girls will learn new skills, and most importantly have lots of fun making new friends with each other and maybe a few cicadas too.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.