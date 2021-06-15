Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Girl Scout Adventure Camp continues this week in Erlanger

Girls are doing everything from learning about archery to bees and other things that involve...
Girls are doing everything from learning about archery to bees and other things that involve the great outdoors.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - After taking a year off from holding camp, Girl Scout Adventure Camp is back in Erlanger.

This week, girls of all ages are getting to enjoy summer camp at the annual Adventure Day Camp through Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road.

Girls are doing everything from learning about archery to bees and other things that involve the great outdoors.

“This week, our theme is outdoor adventure,” says Camp Counselor Noelle Johnson. “We’re learning how to be brave outdoors. We are making friends with the cicadas.”

Bridget Brennen is a camp counselor for the first time this year. She says this is a different experience, but just as much fun.

“Learning that I have to be patient and that sometimes the girls have too much energy that they just need to get out,” explains Brennen.

Most of the girls are excited about the canoe portion on Wednesday.

At the end of the week, the girls will learn new skills, and most importantly have lots of fun making new friends with each other and maybe a few cicadas too.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles were arrested on Saturday after a group of individuals tried to fight with a...
4 juveniles arrested after police respond to fight in Kings Island drop off area
Man approaches stranded teens, asks if he can skinny dip in front of them
Stranded Butler County teens record encounter with strange, skinny-dipping man
A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy had a gun pointed in their face.
Suspect in NKY officer-involved shooting has life-threatening injuries, police say
A motorcyclist was killed in Clermont County crash Sunday night, according to the Ohio State...
Motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash
The shooting happened near the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection.
Person of interest ID’d in Westwood quadruple shooting that left 2 kids critically injured

Latest News

11-year-old Fayetteville girl dies following ATV crash
11-year-old Fayetteville girl dies following ATV crash
Charles Lewis Jr., 25, died after being shot multiple times in Lincoln Heights on Saturday.
Parents plead for answers in son’s unsolved death
GOP bill would prohibit requiring any vaccination in Ohio
The shooting happened near the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection.
6-year-old Westwood shooting victim back home, 8-year-old remains in coma