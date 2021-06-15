Contests
GOP bill would prohibit requiring any vaccination in Ohio

(Pixabay)
By Andrew Welsh-Huggins
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A House committee continues to take testimony on a GOP bill that would prohibit public and private employers from requiring vaccinations or punishing workers who don’t receive them.

The legislation before the House Health Committee also strengthens the notices that schools must provide parents about exemptions they can seek against having their children vaccinated.

The measure would also repeal a state law requiring college students to disclose whether they’ve been vaccinated against hepatitis B and meningococcal meningitis.

The legislation has attracted many detractors of the coronavirus vaccine but it covers all vaccines.

