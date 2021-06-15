Multiple people shot on Cleveland’s east side Monday night

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - At least three people went to the hospital following a shooting on Cleveland’s east side late Monday night, EMS confirmed.

The shooting took place just before 11 p.m. Monday at the corner of East 30th Street and Central Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said they took one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

At least two other people went to the hospital on their own. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

