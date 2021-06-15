Parents plead for answers in son’s unsolved death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of Charles Lewis Jr. is pleading for information about what led up to his death more than 10 months ago.

Charles Jr., 25, died Aug. 1, 2020, after being shot at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Dantzler Drive in Lincoln Heights.

His mother, Felicia Lewis, wants to know why he was gunned down.

She thinks Charles Jr. was being followed on his way home after a studio session that August night. His parents told FOX19 NOW last year their son was a gifted artist.

“But they haven’t gave us no concrete anything, but we trust that it’s a process, and we know that we’re going to get justice,” Felicia said.

Charles Jr.’s death has not been easy on his father either.

But Charles Lewis Sr. is turning his grief into something positive.

“Since my son has been gone, it has given us the opportunity to help other people,” says Charles Sr.

Near their son’s gravesite, Charles Sr. and Felicia have met other parents who lost their children to gun violence.

“We pass out fliers, we come out we try to embrace one another,” Charles Sr. said. “I have a mother over there who lost her son and a lady next to little Charles that lost her daughter.”

The Lewis family now waits for what is next in their son’s investigation, while begging people not to remain silent.

“We just need a few of those Hail Mary’s to come in and say what they know, say what they saw,” Charles Sr. said. “Don’t be hiding around a gang or gun or Twitter page or Facebook page. Say what you know.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Jr.’s case is an active criminal investigation.

It remains unknown who shot Charles Jr. or why.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

