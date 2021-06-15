Contests
Police looking for missing 70-year-old man with medical conditions

Lawrence Ramzie Nichols
Lawrence Ramzie Nichols(Springfield Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Springfield Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old man.

Police said Lawrence Ramzie Nichols was last seen on June 14 at 2 p.m. when he drove away from his residence and failed to return.

He is described as 6-feet-tall, 195 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Police said Nichols suffers from medical conditions which require medication that he does not have with him.

The vehicle involved is a green 1997 Ford Aspire with OH plate number 872ZHT.

If you see him or know his whereabouts you’re asked to call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.

