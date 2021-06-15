Contests
Police: West End man murdered 2-month-old baby

A 30-year-old West End man faces a murder charge in the death of a two-month-old girl.
A 30-year-old West End man faces a murder charge in the death of a two-month-old girl.(WBTV File)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old West End man is charged with killing a 2-month-old baby.

Lavon Stewart is held on one count of murder at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Cincinnati police wrote in his criminal complaint Stewart purposely caused the death of Evelyn J. Craft on Sunday.

They charged him “based on the investigation by detectives that Stewart caused significant head trauma to the two-month-old victim, resulting in her death,” the court document states.

