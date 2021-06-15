Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Southwest Airlines flights disrupted for second day in a row

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines flights in the United States are temporarily suspended due to “technology issues,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief notice on their website.

Southwest said on Twitter that they are “working quickly” to resolve the issue.

Problems first appeared Monday affecting flight operations at Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

More than 1,500 flights were delayed on Monday, according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware. On Tuesday, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 700 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles were arrested on Saturday after a group of individuals tried to fight with a...
4 juveniles arrested after police respond to fight in Kings Island drop off area
A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy had a gun pointed in their face.
Suspect in NKY officer-involved shooting has life-threatening injuries, police say
A motorcyclist was killed in Clermont County crash Sunday night, according to the Ohio State...
Motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash
Man approaches stranded teens, asks if he can skinny dip in front of them
Stranded Butler County teens record encounter with strange, skinny-dipping man
The shooting happened near the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection.
Person of interest ID’d in Westwood quadruple shooting that left 2 kids critically injured

Latest News

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan. 6...
Pelosi says House to move forward with Jan. 6 investigations
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she had hoped that by now the Senate would have voted again on...
Pelosi disappointed there isn't a Jan. 6 commission
Attorney General Merrick Garland discusses prosecutions related to the Capitol attack during a...
Biden administration pushes plan to combat domestic terror
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed 1, injured nine people...
Second victim dies as a result of Friday’s mass shooting in Savannah