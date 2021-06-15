Stranded Butler Co. teens record encounter with strange, skinny-dipping man

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - It’s like a scene from a scary movie.

Two teenage girls are stuck after their car runs out of gas. It’s getting dark. A strange man approaches and asks them to go to a nearby lake with him. They have no way out, and he won’t go away. Terrified, they take out their phones, not just to call for help, but to record the encounter.

That is the account of 17-year-old Abby McDonald and 18-year-old Lindsey Siscott, regarding an incident they say took place in Hueston Woods on Saturday, June 12.

“It was honestly terrifying,” Siscott said.

The girls say a man came up to their car while they were waiting for someone to bring them gas and wouldn’t leave them alone.

“I’ve never had someone approach me like that,” McDonald said.

The girls recorded a video of their interaction with the man. His face is not visible, but you can hear his voice as he talks to the girls about skinny dipping.

Siscott says she told the man she was armed, though she wasn’t, in an attempt to get him to leave. It didn’t work.

“Very uncomfortable, and definitely something a 63-year-old shouldn’t do,” Siscott said referring to the suspect.

Said McDonald, “It was really uncomfortable and scary knowing that we’re in a public place and things can happen like that still.”

Shortly after the encounter began, the girls called the police.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says they are investigating.

“I was definitely freaked out knowing that, even if something did happen, there was no way we could get out of there,” McDonald said.

McDonald adds she’s thankful they were of the right mindset and knew what to do by recording the encounter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.