Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Stranded Butler Co. teens record encounter with strange, skinny-dipping man

They say the man wanted them to accompany him to a nearby lake for some skinny-dipping.
By Courtney King
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - It’s like a scene from a scary movie.

Two teenage girls are stuck after their car runs out of gas. It’s getting dark. A strange man approaches and asks them to go to a nearby lake with him. They have no way out, and he won’t go away. Terrified, they take out their phones, not just to call for help, but to record the encounter.

That is the account of 17-year-old Abby McDonald and 18-year-old Lindsey Siscott, regarding an incident they say took place in Hueston Woods on Saturday, June 12.

“It was honestly terrifying,” Siscott said.

The girls say a man came up to their car while they were waiting for someone to bring them gas and wouldn’t leave them alone.

“I’ve never had someone approach me like that,” McDonald said.

The girls recorded a video of their interaction with the man. His face is not visible, but you can hear his voice as he talks to the girls about skinny dipping.

Siscott says she told the man she was armed, though she wasn’t, in an attempt to get him to leave. It didn’t work.

“Very uncomfortable, and definitely something a 63-year-old shouldn’t do,” Siscott said referring to the suspect.

Said McDonald, “It was really uncomfortable and scary knowing that we’re in a public place and things can happen like that still.”

Shortly after the encounter began, the girls called the police.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says they are investigating.

“I was definitely freaked out knowing that, even if something did happen, there was no way we could get out of there,” McDonald said.

McDonald adds she’s thankful they were of the right mindset and knew what to do by recording the encounter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island security and Mason police were called to the Kings Island parking lot for "unruly...
Kings Island security, Mason police respond to “unruly juvenile behavior” at parking lot Saturday night
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
Police say officers responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
2 kids in critical condition after Westwood quadruple shooting
Newport Plaza was blocked off Sunday morning after Kenton County police confirmed there was a...
Officers block Newport Plaza parking lot after chase ends in area
Four juveniles were arrested on Saturday after a group of individuals tried to fight with a...
4 juveniles arrested after police respond to fight in Kings Island drop off area

Latest News

Jason Herring, 22, died April 2 as a result of a shooting that happened in Winton Hills
ATF issues reward for info on deadly Winton Hills shooting
Community members upset with lack of response from city leaders
Community members upset with lack of response from city leaders
Beechmont Bridge connection projects begin
Construction begins on pivotal last part of Miami Bike Trail
Community members upset with lack of response from city leaders
‘Certain zip codes don’t matter:’ Westwood residents want more from city hall