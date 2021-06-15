Contests
Suspect charged in Westwood quadruple shooting

Darius Harris Jr.
Darius Harris Jr.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say a suspect has been charged in a quadruple shooting that seriously injured two kids in Westwood Saturday night.

Police said two adults, 18 and 19, were also injured. One of the adults is the suspect who remains hospitalized.

They said a 7-year-old was hit with a bullet in his shoe and was not injured.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. near the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection.

On June 14, detectives charged 19-year-old Darius Harris Jr. with four counts of felonious assault.

The 6-year-old victim is out of the hospital, according to police. The 8-year-old remains in the hospital.

Marcello Whitehead, the 8-year-old, was put in a medically-induced coma on Sunday, according to his brother, Marcellus.

Marcellus says they were all walking to meet a friend on Saturday when they stopped at the corner store for snacks. When they walked back outside, the gunfire began.

“When we came out, two guys started shooting at each other, and I guess my brother was hit by crossfire,” Marcellus explained.

Marcello was shot in the head and his leg, his brother said. Marcellus was unsure if the 8-year-old would survive.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley did release a statement Sunday saying:

“We are all outraged that two children have been caught in the crossfire of a shooting last night. Our whole city prays for their recovery. Having consulted with CPD, I know our great police have strong leads, and we are confident the police will bring these violent criminals to justice.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

