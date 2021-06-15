Teen, adult arrested in connection with deadly Spring Grove Village shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old man in Spring Grove Village on June 8.

Christopher Solomon, 18, and a 16-year-old were arrested Tuesday for causing the death of Robbie Smythe Jr., the Cincinnati police said.

Smythe was found shot behind the BP gas station off Kenard Avenue and West Mitchell Avenue around 5 a.m. earlier this month.

The 31-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but died at the hospital, police said.

Christopher Solomon, 18, is one of two people arrested Tuesday. (Cincinnati Police Department)

Smythe’s family and friends told FOX19 NOW he was in the wrong place at the wrong time the morning of the shooting.

“So far, from what I heard, he went into the BP wanting to get an energy drink before he started working,” Aric Watson, one of Smythe’s best friends said. “He came back out, and two guys were robbing him... Well, getting into his car.”

Watson says Smythe tried to stop the carjacking when he was shot.

At that point, Watson says, Smythe tried to get away, running toward the back of the BP building, where he collapsed.

