CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The reign of the Brood X cicadas is nearing its end in the Tri-State.

The sounds of summer are in full swing, and the noisy cicadas are starting to die down, as Periodical Cicada Expert Gene Kritsky explains.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.