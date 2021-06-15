Woods Hardware arson suspect under arrest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homeless man accused of trying to set fire to the propane exchange at Woods Hardware in downtown Cincinnati is now under arrest.

Damian Wakefield, 32, is held on four counts of arson at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He is set to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Woods Hardware CEO Matt Woods asking for help to identify the suspect after the incident in the 100 block of Ninth Street about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

A Good Samaritan helped pull the burning pallet off of the propane, Woods wrote on Facebook.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.