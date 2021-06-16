Big Brothers, Big Sisters hosting virtual recruitment event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Big Brothers, Big Sisters will be hosting a live online recruitment event Wednesday afternoon.

From noon - 12:30 p.m., the organization will hold an information session for prospective volunteers.

In 30 minutes you will:

Learn what it’s like to be a Big Brother or Big Sister Volunteer

Hear from current & former Bigs and Littles about the impact of our program

See real-world statistics about how our mentoring program changes lives

Be able to ask questions

For more information on the event, click here.

More about Big Brothers, Big Sisters:

The Big Brothers Big Sisters movement was born in Cincinnati.

For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati has been paying dividends to our community.

The group says, of the children in the program,100% of them are in school, 99% are not pregnant, 99% are substance-abuse free and 99% are not involved with the juvenile courts.

They say donations are needed and go to things, like:

Recruiting new Big Brother and Big Sister volunteers

Covering the costs of background checks, while ensuring trained professionals match Littles to responsible Bigs

Enabling ongoing supervision and relationship support for every Big, Little and Little’s family

Providing cultural and social activities to enrich the opportunities for children

