Cincinnati Zoo euthanizes ambassador tiger

The Malayan tiger Chira was suffering from persistent health issues that were worsening.
The Malayan tiger Chira was suffering from persistent health issues that were worsening.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo has announced that they had to euthanize a happy but sickly tiger last Friday.

Zoo officials say the Malayan tiger Chira was suffering from persistent health issues that were worsening.

Chira was an ambassador animal that keepers say had health issues from birth, “she always seemed to have at least one thing going wrong for her even when we thought we had her all figured out.”

They say none of that stopped her from being happy and friendly with everyone, “nothing could stop her doing what she wanted and what she loved.”

Her keepers said that even when she wasn’t feeling good she would chuff (a happy tiger noise) more than any other tiger earning her the nickname ‘Chuffers.’

Everyone on Chira’s team says they grew close to her, “she was truly one of our greatest ambassadors and to say she will be missed is an understatement.”

“This was one of the hardest goodbyes I’ve ever had to make and yet I am so happy I had the chance to work with her. She taught me to make the best out of every situation and to never stop chuffing,” said her keeper.

