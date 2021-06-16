Contests
Clog of cicadas closes sprayground in Colerain Township

Clippard Park sprayground in Colerain Township.
Clippard Park sprayground in Colerain Township.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The sprayground at Clippard Park is temporarily shut down for maintenance on Wednesday, June 16.

According to Colerain Township, the dead cicada carcasses have clogged the sprayground filter.

They said crews are cleaning up and working on getting the water quality back to a safe level.

“Just when you think the cicadas are going away and will stop being an annoyance... their dead carcasses clog the sprayground filter at Clippard Park and send the water orp and ph levels out of whack,” the township said in a Facebook post.

The township did not say when the sprayground will reopen.

***SPRAYGROUND at Clippard Park is temporarily shut down for maintenance on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Just when you...

Posted by Colerain Township on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

