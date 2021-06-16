Clog of cicadas closes sprayground in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The sprayground at Clippard Park is temporarily shut down for maintenance on Wednesday, June 16.

According to Colerain Township, the dead cicada carcasses have clogged the sprayground filter.

They said crews are cleaning up and working on getting the water quality back to a safe level.

“Just when you think the cicadas are going away and will stop being an annoyance... their dead carcasses clog the sprayground filter at Clippard Park and send the water orp and ph levels out of whack,” the township said in a Facebook post.

The township did not say when the sprayground will reopen.

