Comedy festival premieres in Northside this July

Grottofest is an all-day comedy festival, hosted by Bombs Away!(WMTV)
By Lauren Artino
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Grottofest is an all-day comedy festival, hosted by the local comedy group Bombs Away.

This is the first year for the event, which will be held at The Comet in Northside July 3.

30 local artists will perform and some, in their underwear. Yes, their underwear.

For more info on Grottofest, click here.

