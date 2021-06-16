Comfortable 70s today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly sunny today with a high around 78. A few afternoon clouds, then mostly clear tonight. Lows drop into the upper 50s. Thursday features a lot of sunshine as well, but temperatures will be warmer in the mid to upper 80s.

The humidity returns on Friday along with rain chances late. Highs near 90. Showers on Friday night will carry into Saturday morning. Thunderstorms are possible. Mostly cloudy to start the weekend, highs in the mid 80s.

