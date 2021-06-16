Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Comfortable 70s today

By Olga Breese
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly sunny today with a high around 78. A few afternoon clouds, then mostly clear tonight. Lows drop into the upper 50s. Thursday features a lot of sunshine as well, but temperatures will be warmer in the mid to upper 80s.

The humidity returns on Friday along with rain chances late. Highs near 90. Showers on Friday night will carry into Saturday morning. Thunderstorms are possible. Mostly cloudy to start the weekend, highs in the mid 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man approaches stranded teens, asks if he can skinny dip in front of them
Stranded Butler County teens record encounter with strange, skinny-dipping man
One driver is dead and another is hospitalized in a crash in College Hill overnight, Cincinnati...
1 dead, 1 hurt in College Hill crash
Lavon Stewart
Man charged with murdering Westwood infant
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ravenna (explicit language)
Kentucky State Police are on scene of a shooting in northern Kentucky Tuesday morning.
Armed man shot, killed by police during NKY home burglary identified

Latest News

Olga Breese’s Wednesday Morning & Midday Forecast
Olga Breese’s Wednesday Morning & Midday Forecast
A Cool-ish Night, A Pleasant Wednesday
Another Nice Day Wednesday
Another Nice Day Wednesday
Comfy Weather Continues
Comfy Weather Continues