Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Police ID pedestrian fatally struck in Monfort Heights

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Green Township Police Department has identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed on Monday, June 14.

According to police, 85-year-old Dales Hines, was struck by a westbound vehicle in the 3400 block of West Fork just after 4 p.m.

Police said he was struck outside of his home.

Early indications are that alcohol, drugs, and excessive speed are not factors in the crash, according to police.

The department said the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man approaches stranded teens, asks if he can skinny dip in front of them
Stranded Butler County teens record encounter with strange, skinny-dipping man
A SWAT standoff in Harrison at the Best Western Hotel is over, police say.
Man dead in Harrison SWAT standoff
Family of deadly hit-skip crash victim want justice for father-of-three
Family of motorcyclist killed in I-275 crash galled by suspect’s lie
Pendleton County deaths investigated as homicides
Police investigating mysterious NKY deaths as homicides
Lavon Stewart
Man charged with murdering Westwood infant

Latest News

This Saturday is Juneteenth, check out some of the celebrations around the city this weekend!
Juneteenth celebrations around the city this weekend
The Purple People Bridge closed on Tuesday due to a falling stone.
Purple People Bridge to remain closed due to deterioration
Dad threw 2-year-old son at parole officer to escape: court docs
Dad threw 2-year-old son at parole officer to escape: court docs
Many people are taking advantage of more time at home by fishing.
Fishing’s free in Ohio on June 19, 20