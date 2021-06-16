Police ID pedestrian fatally struck in Monfort Heights

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Green Township Police Department has identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed on Monday, June 14.

According to police, 85-year-old Dales Hines, was struck by a westbound vehicle in the 3400 block of West Fork just after 4 p.m.

Police said he was struck outside of his home.

Early indications are that alcohol, drugs, and excessive speed are not factors in the crash, according to police.

The department said the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.