Dad threw 2-year-old son at parole officer to escape: court docs

Donald Morgan II
Donald Morgan II(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A father is accused of throwing his 2-year-old son at a parole officer in an attempt to escape.

Donald Morgan II, 40, is held on a charge of endangering children.

He is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

It all started when two parole officers went to a residence in Loveland Tuesday, court records show.

“Mr. Morgan threw his two-year-old son at Parole Officer as part of his attempt to flee,” Loveland police wrote in his criminal complaint.

“His son’s head hit the kitchen counter before he hit the non-carpeted floor. Donald Morgan then fled the house without making any attempt to check on his son’s possible injuries or give care.”

Morgan was apprehended shortly after.

