Fairfield youth football field vandalized

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Leaders of a youth football organization are asking for help from the community after their football field was vandalized within the last few days.

Board members said they were having work done getting ready for the season when someone discovered the damage that was done.

“Went around the other side and they had busted windows out - someone just threw rocks,” President of Fairfield Youth Football Association Troy Gooslin said.

He said the vandals also cut up seats in a golf cart and cut all the wiring out.

“Being non-profit... those types of things are just brutal,” Gooslin said.

He said he’s in disbelief that someone would vandalize the football field.

“We haven’t had any issues here in a long time. You usually see small little items, kids doing whatever, but this was pretty extreme and pretty violent in my opinion,” Gooslin said.

“It’s frustrating because I know how much hard work everyone puts in - the coaches, the parents - all the volunteer time and to come up here and fine people vandalized the facility really just breaks your heart,” Vice President of Fairfield Youth Association Randy Mefford said.

Mefford said the facility is supposed to be a safe haven for the players.

“In some cases, this might be the only place they get male role models. So when they come they’re protected, they’re in a good environment, a safe environment and when this happens it shatters that idea so we’re here to protect them and when this happens it’s bad for the community,” he said.

Police found spray paint cans and blades that they’re currently checking for fingerprints.

Board members are hoping to raise money to fix all of the damage.

“We just put a new patio down so we can have a pavilion put up in the next couple of years. Now all of that has to take a backseat because we have to pay for all these replacements of windows, the golf cart, fix up the damage done to the equipment shed, paint where they spray-painted and fix all that. It’s really frustrating because you’re trying to improve your community and the local football program and unfortunately someone comes along and does something this to it - it just makes you so mad,” Mefford said.

The board said they would appreciate any donation from the community to lend them a helping hand.

The football season officially starts on Aug. 7.

