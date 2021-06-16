Family of motorcyclist killed in I-275 crash galled by suspect’s lie

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a man recently killed in a motorcycle crash on I-275 are mourning his loss as they prepare for the trial of his accused killer.

Jason Sargent, 38, was struck and killed near Five Mile Road in Anderson Township on Memorial Day.

“He was on his way home, and he never made it,” said Lisa McIlvain, Sargent’s mother.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office later announced charges against 32-year-old Nick Brumley.

Brumley stayed at the scene afterward only to impersonate a bystander and tell investigators the driver at fault had fled, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Lied about it and was calm enough to pull it off,” McIlvain said. “How can you just be that calm?”

McIlvain says Sargent left behind three children.

“He was a great guy. Everyone loved him. He had a smile like, unbelievable,” she said. “He was my best friend, and I miss him really bad.”

Brumley is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, obstruction of official business, driving under suspension, and fictitious license plates.

“I’m scared they’re not going to do enough,” McIlvain said of the legal system. ”I’m scared his name is going to be forgotten like many others.”

Her message for Brumley is a simple one.

“You took my son from me. You took my best friend from me,” she said. “I will be there on every court date. I will make sure you get the max, because I won’t give you up.”

Brumley’s next court date is on Thursday.

