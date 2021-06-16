Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Family of motorcyclist killed in I-275 crash galled by suspect’s lie

The man who died left three children behind, his family says.
By Kody Fisher
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a man recently killed in a motorcycle crash on I-275 are mourning his loss as they prepare for the trial of his accused killer.

Jason Sargent, 38, was struck and killed near Five Mile Road in Anderson Township on Memorial Day.

“He was on his way home, and he never made it,” said Lisa McIlvain, Sargent’s mother.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office later announced charges against 32-year-old Nick Brumley.

Brumley stayed at the scene afterward only to impersonate a bystander and tell investigators the driver at fault had fled, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Lied about it and was calm enough to pull it off,” McIlvain said. “How can you just be that calm?”

McIlvain says Sargent left behind three children.

“He was a great guy. Everyone loved him. He had a smile like, unbelievable,” she said. “He was my best friend, and I miss him really bad.”

Brumley is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, obstruction of official business, driving under suspension, and fictitious license plates.

“I’m scared they’re not going to do enough,” McIlvain said of the legal system. ”I’m scared his name is going to be forgotten like many others.”

Her message for Brumley is a simple one.

“You took my son from me. You took my best friend from me,” she said. “I will be there on every court date. I will make sure you get the max, because I won’t give you up.”

Brumley’s next court date is on Thursday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man approaches stranded teens, asks if he can skinny dip in front of them
Stranded Butler County teens record encounter with strange, skinny-dipping man
Four juveniles were arrested on Saturday after a group of individuals tried to fight with a...
4 juveniles arrested after police respond to fight in Kings Island drop off area
A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy had a gun pointed in their face.
Suspect in NKY officer-involved shooting has life-threatening injuries, police say
A motorcyclist was killed in Clermont County crash Sunday night, according to the Ohio State...
Motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash
The shooting happened near the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection.
Person of interest ID’d in Westwood quadruple shooting that left 2 kids critically injured

Latest News

Council members work to improve pedestrian safety
As crashes surge in Cincinnati, council member wants pedestrian safety budget doubled
6-year-old Westwood shooting victim back home, 8-year-old remains in coma
Girls are doing everything from learning about archery to bees and other things that involve...
Girl Scout Adventure Camp continues this week in Erlanger
Former President Donald Trump
Ex-president Trump plans rally in Cleveland next week, reports say