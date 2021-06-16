Juneteenth celebrations around the city this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This Saturday is Juneteenth, check out some of the celebrations around the city this weekend!

Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival

Due to COVID-19, this event will not be hosted at Eden Park per usual but performances will be airing on FOX19

Saturday, June 19: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Flag raising ceremony

Cincinnati City Hall: 801 Plum Street

Friday, June 18: 10 a.m.

Juneteenth at Findlay Market

A two-day event starting off with a panel discussion led by Black is Excellence and followed by a food tasting event.

Findlay Market: 109 West Elder Street

Friday, June 18: 1 p.m. -2 p.m - Juneteenth Panel Discussion led by Black is Excellence

Saturday, June 19: Juneteenth Food Tasting Event

In the Street On Juneteenth Block Party

Hosted by Paloozanoire, the party will include entertainment, food, arts, connectivity activations, fireworks, a dedicated artist zone, family zone and Black Woman’s entrepreneurial networking zone.

The Banks

Friday, June 18: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Juneteenth Freedom Day: ORV Racial Justice Team

There will be crafts, games, food, and a special program at 2 p.m. for everyone.

Saturday, June 19: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

New Vision United Methodist Church

There will be crafts, games, food, and a special program at 2pm for everyone that day

Mobile Black Wall Street: Juneteenth Festival

This outdoor food, music, and street festival celebrates Black-owned businesses and vendors while connecting them to the community. The event features craft beer, a street fair, kids activities, and live entertainment.

Esoteric Brewing Co.: 918 E McMillan Street

Saturday, June 19: 2 p.m. -7 p.m.

Juneteenth Freedom Day hosted by AG

The celebration will feature performances from local artists.

The Flex Shop 914 Race Street

Saturday, June 19: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Do know of a Juneteenth event that isn’t on our list? Email us at desk@fox19.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.