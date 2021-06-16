Mason High School graduate remembered as kind, talented after mysterious illness takes her life

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The parents of a Mason High School graduate who tragically died from an unknown illness earlier this month are hoping to get answers in her death, while keeping her memory alive.

Simone Scott, 19, graduated from Mason City Schools in 2020 and went on to become a successful student at Northwestern University. The college freshman was pursuing a double major in broadcast journalism and political science.

“She was warm. She was very kind. She was, I would consider, an old soul,” Valerie Kraimer, Simone’s mother, said. “We could see her talent early on and her passion for that [journalism] early on.”

Those who knew Simone best said her smile was infectious, and her thoughtfulness knew no bounds. Every gift she gave had meaning. For instance, she once gave her mother a box of handwritten letters.

“She always tried to shine light and be humble, but inspire others as well,” Kevin Scott, Simone’s father, said.

According to Simone’s mother Valerie, father Kevin, and stepfather Bill, Simone was healthy when she returned home to Mason to surprise her mom for Mother’s Day in May 2021. However, not long after that visit, they said Simone suddenly got sick.

What had seemingly started as a cold in April had continued to escalate into more intense symptoms. By May, Valerie said Simone had grown tired, weak and dizzy. She visited several doctors and was told she had developed an irregular heartbeat.

Simone’s parents say she tested negative for COVID-19 and had recieved her second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine weeks before she died.

“If something doesn’t sound right, look right, if there’s just some sort of intuition in your gut that you need to go see a doctor... please do that, and you know what, if you don’t get the answers, go to somebody else,” Valerie said.

Eventually, Simone ended up in the hospital, where her parents learned she had heart failure. Following several procedures and a heart transplant, Valerie said Simone’s physical condition continued to decline until she passed away on June 11.

“We still haven’t gotten any answers in terms of what she had because her heart hasn’t tested positive for anything,” Valerie said. “Her body hasn’t tested positive for any virus.”

As of right now, Simone’s death remains a medical mystery, but her relatives and friends remain dedicated to seeking answers.

“Frustration and anger is on top of the grief of losing my one and only child, a little girl that was my world,” Kevin said.

Although their hearts are hurting, Simone’s parents believe her legacy will live on in many ways.

“Being able to talk about her has been really helpful and therapeutic, and just to spread the word that she was a wonderful person, and she was here to change the world,” Valerie said.

A GoFundMe page was created for Simone’s family. Her father says part of the money raised will go toward a memorial at Mason High School, and another portion will go to the Ronald McDonald house in Chicago, which helped Simone’s family while she was hospitalized.

