Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Murder charge for juvenile accused in BP gas station shooting

The 16-year-old is also accused of a shooting in late May. The victims in both cases, according to police, were random.
A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village last week, according to the...
A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village last week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(FOX19 NOW)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The underage suspect in last week’s deadly Spring Grove Village shooting faces a murder charge, according to court documents filed in Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

The 16-year-old boy is one of two teenage suspects arrested on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. on June 8 at the BP gas station off Kennard and West Mitchell avenues.

Police found 31-year-old Robby Smythe Jr. shot behind the gas station. He would die at the hospital.

Smythe’s family and friends told FOX19 NOW he was in the wrong place at the wrong time the morning of the shooting.

“So far, from what I heard, he went into the BP wanting to get an energy drink before he started working,” Aric Watson, one of Smythe’s best friends, said. “He came back out, and two guys were robbing him... Well, getting into his car.”

Watson says Smythe tried to stop the carjacking when he was shot. At that point, Watson says, Smythe tried to get away, running toward the back of the BP building, where he collapsed.

Court documents confirm the deadly shooting took place as the two suspects were trying to steal Smythe’s car.

The documents also say the juvenile drove the car, also stolen, in which the suspects fled.

Along with the 16-year-old, police took in Christopher Solomon, 18 in connection with the shooting. He is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center with a $500,000 cash bond on one count of murder.

The 16-year-old faces one count each of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property in connection with the BP gas station shooting.

He also faces four counts of felony assault and one count of having weapons under disability in connection with two incidents on May 23, according to court documents.

In the first, he is accused of a gunpoint robbery in Corryville. In the second, he is accused of firing at a group of juveniles from within a car in Evanston, missing them and hitting a bystander on her front porch instead.

Solomon is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $500,000 bond.

Christopher Solomon, 18, is one of two people arrested Tuesday.
Christopher Solomon, 18, is one of two people arrested Tuesday.(Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man approaches stranded teens, asks if he can skinny dip in front of them
Stranded Butler County teens record encounter with strange, skinny-dipping man
A SWAT standoff in Harrison at the Best Western Hotel is over, police say.
Man dead in Harrison SWAT standoff
Family of deadly hit-skip crash victim want justice for father-of-three
Family of motorcyclist killed in I-275 crash angered by suspect’s lie
Pendleton County deaths investigated as homicides
Police investigating mysterious NKY deaths as homicides
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)

Latest News

Fifty-six dogs were rescued from Austin.
Warren Co. still working to socialize 56 dogs rescued 6 weeks ago
Javari Walker
Victim of Westwood quadruple shooting facing gun charges
The Ohio House has voted to expel former GOP Speaker Larry Householder following his indictment...
Ohio House expels former speaker Larry Householder in historic vote
The Malayan tiger Chira was suffering from persistent health issues that were worsening.
Cincinnati Zoo euthanizes ambassador tiger