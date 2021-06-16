Murder charge for juvenile accused in BP gas station shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The underage suspect in last week’s deadly Spring Grove Village shooting faces a murder charge, according to court documents filed in Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

The 16-year-old boy is one of two teenage suspects arrested on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. on June 8 at the BP gas station off Kennard and West Mitchell avenues.

Police found 31-year-old Robby Smythe Jr. shot behind the gas station. He would die at the hospital.

Smythe’s family and friends told FOX19 NOW he was in the wrong place at the wrong time the morning of the shooting.

“So far, from what I heard, he went into the BP wanting to get an energy drink before he started working,” Aric Watson, one of Smythe’s best friends, said. “He came back out, and two guys were robbing him... Well, getting into his car.”

Watson says Smythe tried to stop the carjacking when he was shot. At that point, Watson says, Smythe tried to get away, running toward the back of the BP building, where he collapsed.

Court documents confirm the deadly shooting took place as the two suspects were trying to steal Smythe’s car.

The documents also say the juvenile drove the car, also stolen, in which the suspects fled.

Along with the 16-year-old, police took in Christopher Solomon, 18 in connection with the shooting. He is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center with a $500,000 cash bond on one count of murder.

The 16-year-old faces one count each of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property in connection with the BP gas station shooting.

He also faces four counts of felony assault and one count of having weapons under disability in connection with two incidents on May 23, according to court documents.

In the first, he is accused of a gunpoint robbery in Corryville. In the second, he is accused of firing at a group of juveniles from within a car in Evanston, missing them and hitting a bystander on her front porch instead.

Solomon is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $500,000 bond.

Christopher Solomon, 18, is one of two people arrested Tuesday. (Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.