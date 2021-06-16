Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Ohio House expels former speaker Larry Householder in historic vote

The Ohio House has voted to expel former GOP Speaker Larry Householder following his indictment...
The Ohio House has voted to expel former GOP Speaker Larry Householder following his indictment in an alleged $60 million federal bribery scheme.
By Associated Press
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio House has voted to expel former GOP Speaker Larry Householder following his indictment in an alleged $60 million federal bribery scheme.

The bipartisan vote Wednesday was only the second time in state history the Legislature cast ballots to expel a sitting member.

Householder and four associates were arrested in July in an investigation connected to legislation containing a ratepayer-funded bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants. Householder has proclaimed his innocence.

He told lawmakers Tuesday that the expulsion push did not constitute “disorderly conduct” warranting removal and violated the will of voters who returned him to office in November despite the charges against him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man approaches stranded teens, asks if he can skinny dip in front of them
Stranded Butler County teens record encounter with strange, skinny-dipping man
A SWAT standoff in Harrison at the Best Western Hotel is over, police say.
Man dead in Harrison SWAT standoff
Family of deadly hit-skip crash victim want justice for father-of-three
Family of motorcyclist killed in I-275 crash angered by suspect’s lie
Pendleton County deaths investigated as homicides
Police investigating mysterious NKY deaths as homicides
Lavon Stewart
Man charged with murdering Westwood infant

Latest News

Javari Walker
Victim of Westwood quadruple shooting facing gun charges
The Malayan tiger Chira was suffering from persistent health issues that were worsening.
Cincinnati Zoo euthanizes ambassador tiger
Police ID pedestrian fatally struck in Monfort Heights
This Saturday is Juneteenth, check out some of the celebrations around the city this weekend!
LIST: Juneteenth celebrations around the Tri-State