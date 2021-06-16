Contests
Ohio Senate approves legalized sports betting bill

(WAFB)
By Chris Riva and Andrew Welsh-Huggins and Mark Gillispie
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/FOX19) — The Ohio Senate has approved legislation legalizing sports betting in the state.

The bill would allow betting at casinos, betting shops, sports bars, computers, mobile phones and pro sports stadiums.

The legislation was approved in a 30-2 vote Wednesday and also allows for electronic bingo at veteran’s and fraternal organizations overseen by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and sports pool betting run by the Ohio Lottery Commission.

The Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved another sports-related measure that would let college athletes earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals based on their names, images and likenesses.

Both bills now go to the House for consideration.

Copyright 2021 AP/WXIX. All rights reserved.

