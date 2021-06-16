Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Fishing’s free in Ohio on June 19, 20

Many people are taking advantage of more time at home by fishing.
Many people are taking advantage of more time at home by fishing.(WAFB)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Looking for something to do over Father’s Day weekend? You can take advantage of Ohio’s free fishing days to fish without purchasing a license.

Typically, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, in order to fish, you must purchase a fishing license.

However, on the weekend of June 19 and 20, those rules will be lifted.

ODNR says all size and bag limits still apply during these two days.

They also say fishermen should be aware of Ohio’s fishing regulations before going out and should double-check because laws can be different for fishing specific waters and catching certain fish species.

Check out the rules are regulations on the ODNR website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man approaches stranded teens, asks if he can skinny dip in front of them
Stranded Butler County teens record encounter with strange, skinny-dipping man
One driver is dead and another is hospitalized in a crash in College Hill overnight, Cincinnati...
1 dead, 1 hurt in College Hill crash
Lavon Stewart
Man charged with murdering Westwood infant
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Kentucky State Police are on scene of a shooting in northern Kentucky Tuesday morning.
Armed man shot, killed by police during NKY home burglary identified

Latest News

Dad threw 2-year-old son at parole officer to escape: court docs
Dad threw 2-year-old son at parole officer to escape: court docs
Ohio BMV: Renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration before July 1
Ohio BMV: Renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration before July 1
Donald Morgan II
Dad threw 2-year-old son at parole officer to escape: court docs
4th of July fireworks show returns to Mankato.
Town of New Richmond plans for 4th of July “Freedom Fest”