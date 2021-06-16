Fishing’s free in Ohio on June 19, 20

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Looking for something to do over Father’s Day weekend? You can take advantage of Ohio’s free fishing days to fish without purchasing a license.

Typically, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, in order to fish, you must purchase a fishing license.

However, on the weekend of June 19 and 20, those rules will be lifted.

ODNR says all size and bag limits still apply during these two days.

They also say fishermen should be aware of Ohio’s fishing regulations before going out and should double-check because laws can be different for fishing specific waters and catching certain fish species.

Check out the rules are regulations on the ODNR website.

