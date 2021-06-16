Purple People Bridge to remain closed due to deterioration

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The Purple People Bridge will be closed until a survey of the bridge deck can be completed, according to the Newport Southbank Bridge Company.

The bridge has been closed since May 11 after a large stone dislodged and fell into the Ohio River. The stone fell from the first pier on the Cincinnati side.

The bridge company said they received recommendations from the engineering firm WSP USA Inc. on repairs and they found that Pier 1 has “deteriorated to the point where repairs are needed for that portion of the bridge to reopen to pedestrians.”

WSP has recommended a survey of the bridge deck be performed for the entire bridge structure.

They noted the structural condition does not impact the rest of the bridge.

The Newport Southbank Bridge Company, which owns the bridge, said they are working to reopen the bridge as quickly as possible.

The company thanked the public for their patience and understanding.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.