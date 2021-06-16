Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Purple People Bridge to remain closed due to deterioration

The Purple People Bridge closed on Tuesday due to a falling stone.
The Purple People Bridge closed on Tuesday due to a falling stone.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The Purple People Bridge will be closed until a survey of the bridge deck can be completed, according to the Newport Southbank Bridge Company.

The bridge has been closed since May 11 after a large stone dislodged and fell into the Ohio River. The stone fell from the first pier on the Cincinnati side.

The bridge company said they received recommendations from the engineering firm WSP USA Inc. on repairs and they found that Pier 1 has “deteriorated to the point where repairs are needed for that portion of the bridge to reopen to pedestrians.”

WSP has recommended a survey of the bridge deck be performed for the entire bridge structure.

They noted the structural condition does not impact the rest of the bridge.

The Newport Southbank Bridge Company, which owns the bridge, said they are working to reopen the bridge as quickly as possible.

The company thanked the public for their patience and understanding.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man approaches stranded teens, asks if he can skinny dip in front of them
Stranded Butler County teens record encounter with strange, skinny-dipping man
A SWAT standoff in Harrison at the Best Western Hotel is over, police say.
Man dead in Harrison SWAT standoff
Family of deadly hit-skip crash victim want justice for father-of-three
Family of motorcyclist killed in I-275 crash galled by suspect’s lie
Pendleton County deaths investigated as homicides
Police investigating mysterious NKY deaths as homicides
Lavon Stewart
Man charged with murdering Westwood infant

Latest News

Police said the closure will last till 12 a.m.
Ronald Reagan Hwy reopens after downed utility lines cause hours-long closure
The semi overturned around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
NB I-75 reopens after semi overturns
Part of Ronald Reagan Highway closed till midnight
Part of Ronald Reagan Highway closed till midnight
The crash was at the 3.8 mile marker.
Man, woman identified in fatal I-75 crash