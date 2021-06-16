Quadruple shooting suspect indicted on felony weapons charges last month, released on OR bond

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The teen suspect in a quadruple shooting in Westwood that injured two children, leaving one in a medically-inducted coma, was just indicted last month on two felony weapon charges in a different case, according to court records.

But Darrius Harris Jr. was allowed to walk free on his own recognizance without paying a dime to secure his bond, court documents show.

Four weeks and one day later, two children - ages 8 and 6 - were shot along with two adults near the intersection of McHenry and Cavanaugh avenues.

The 8-year-old remains in critical condition.

Police announced Harris’ arrest in the quadruple shooting.

Harris, 19, was indicted May 4 on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

He received a summons to appear in court for an arraignment on May 14.

He pleaded not guilty and Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Magistrate Anita Berding ordered his release on his own recognizance, court records show.

That case is scheduled to return to court July 10 for a plea or trial setting before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Wagner.

On Tuesday, Cincinnati police announced Harris was under arrest in connection with the quadruple shooting.

They charged him with four counts of felonious assault.

Harris was booked into the Hamilton County jail, where he remains Wednesday morning without bond.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on those charges at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

