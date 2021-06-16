Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Quadruple shooting suspect indicted on felony weapons charges last month, released on OR bond

Darius Harris Jr.
Darius Harris Jr.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The teen suspect in a quadruple shooting in Westwood that injured two children, leaving one in a medically-inducted coma, was just indicted last month on two felony weapon charges in a different case, according to court records.

But Darrius Harris Jr. was allowed to walk free on his own recognizance without paying a dime to secure his bond, court documents show.

Four weeks and one day later, two children - ages 8 and 6 - were shot along with two adults near the intersection of McHenry and Cavanaugh avenues.

The 8-year-old remains in critical condition.

Police announced Harris’ arrest in the quadruple shooting.

6-year-old Westwood shooting victim back home, 8-year-old remains in coma

Harris, 19, was indicted May 4 on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

He received a summons to appear in court for an arraignment on May 14.

He pleaded not guilty and Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Magistrate Anita Berding ordered his release on his own recognizance, court records show.

That case is scheduled to return to court July 10 for a plea or trial setting before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Wagner.

On Tuesday, Cincinnati police announced Harris was under arrest in connection with the quadruple shooting.

They charged him with four counts of felonious assault.

Harris was booked into the Hamilton County jail, where he remains Wednesday morning without bond.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on those charges at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man approaches stranded teens, asks if he can skinny dip in front of them
Stranded Butler County teens record encounter with strange, skinny-dipping man
One driver is dead and another is hospitalized in a crash in College Hill overnight, Cincinnati...
1 dead, 1 hurt in College Hill crash
Lavon Stewart
Man charged with murdering Westwood infant
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ravenna (explicit language)
Kentucky State Police are on scene of a shooting in northern Kentucky Tuesday morning.
Armed man shot, killed by police during NKY home burglary identified

Latest News

Big Brothers, Big Sisters will be hosting a live online recruitment event Wednesday afternoon.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters hosting virtual recruitment event
Grottofest is an all-day comedy festival, hosted by Bombs Away!
Comedy festival premieres in Northside this July
A SWAT standoff in Harrison at the Best Western Hotel is over, police say.
Man dead in Harrison SWAT standoff
Lawmakers from Greater Cincinnati are pushing proposed legislation that would prevent Ohio...
Bill would prevent vaccine requirements in Ohio