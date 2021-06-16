SWAT situation at Harrison hotel

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are on scene in a SWAT situation at a Harrison hotel.

Officers responded to the Best Western Hotel on Comfort Drive about 11 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a woman having trouble with a man, Hamilton County dispatchers say.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on and and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.