SWAT situation at Harrison hotel

Police in Harrison are on scene of a SWAT situation at the Best Western Hotel off Comfort Drive.
Police in Harrison are on scene of a SWAT situation at the Best Western Hotel off Comfort Drive.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are on scene in a SWAT situation at a Harrison hotel.

Officers responded to the Best Western Hotel on Comfort Drive about 11 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a woman having trouble with a man, Hamilton County dispatchers say.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on and and all our digital platforms.

