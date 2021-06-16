Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Town of New Richmond plans for 4th of July “Freedom Fest”

4th of July fireworks show returns to Mankato.
4th of July fireworks show returns to Mankato.(KEYC News Now)
By Lauren Artino
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - New Richmond’s VFW is estimating about 15,000 people will attend Freedom Fest along the banks of the Ohio River.

The celebration kicks off Saturday, July 3rd with artists and vendors on Main Street, a cruise-in and a tribute to service.

The 4th of July parade kicks off at 4 p.m. on Sunday the 4th, with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

For more info, head to Freedom Fest’s Facebook page.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man approaches stranded teens, asks if he can skinny dip in front of them
Stranded Butler County teens record encounter with strange, skinny-dipping man
One driver is dead and another is hospitalized in a crash in College Hill overnight, Cincinnati...
1 dead, 1 hurt in College Hill crash
Lavon Stewart
Man charged with murdering Westwood infant
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Kentucky State Police are on scene of a shooting in northern Kentucky Tuesday morning.
Armed man shot, killed by police during NKY home burglary identified

Latest News

Big Brothers, Big Sisters will be hosting a live online recruitment event Wednesday afternoon.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters hosting virtual recruitment event
Grottofest is an all-day comedy festival, hosted by Bombs Away!
Comedy festival premieres in Northside this July
Dog night at Party on the Purple
Dog night at Party on the Purple
Big Brothers, Big Sisters hosting virtual recruitment event
Big Brothers, Big Sisters hosting virtual recruitment event