Town of New Richmond plans for 4th of July “Freedom Fest”

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - New Richmond’s VFW is estimating about 15,000 people will attend Freedom Fest along the banks of the Ohio River.

The celebration kicks off Saturday, July 3rd with artists and vendors on Main Street, a cruise-in and a tribute to service.

The 4th of July parade kicks off at 4 p.m. on Sunday the 4th, with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

For more info, head to Freedom Fest’s Facebook page.

