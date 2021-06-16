Tri-State family featured in Netflix ‘Dogs’ show stepping up for another family in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State family that has benefited immensely from a service dog for their young daughter is giving back by hosting a fundraiser for another family to get a service dog too.

A few years ago, Netflix featured a local non-profit in a documentary titled Dogs. The first episode featured a local non-profit responsible for training service dogs.

In 2017, service dog Rory was paired with then-11-year-old Corrine Gogolewski in the Netlfix documentary. Corrine has frequent seizures, and Rory is able to predict a seizure before it happens. While it happens, he will bark to alert someone to help.

“He helps me because I get to have more freedom,” Gogolewski, a sophomore at Lakota West, said.

“Rory has been an amazing help to us,” said Corrine’s mom, Beth, “He’s given Corrine a sense of independence that she didn’t have before.”

Beth says Rory is another set of eyes on Corrine and it helps the entire family.

“The dogs are a support to the entire family and they help calm the child,” continued Beth. “And they help do things for the child that maybe the parents can’t do, and that’s what’s a huge lifeline.”

Corrine’s twin sister, Carly adopted Uggs, who is a failed service dog—or a “fabulous flunkie.”

4 Paws for Ability trains service dogs to help people like Corrine. Beth says there were 14 families in their class back in 2017 and they remain in contact to this day.

“As soon as you walk into that room, you’re with a ton of people that get you,” remembered Beth. “And that’s hard when you’re with families that don’t have children with special needs. It can be lonely, and you just have this amazing network of people that they’re incredible.”

Corrine had brain surgery last year in March. Rory was right by her side in the hospital. The surgery has helped lessen the number of seizures and has made Corrine a better soccer player too. She trains at Adrenaline Sports & Fitness in Liberty Township.

“The leaps and bounds she’s made just in overall functionality beyond what she could actually do in here or on a soccer field,” explained Adrenaline S&F Owner Brigit Reder, who is also Corrine’s soccer coach. “Just again enjoying life and not having to worry about the seizures all the time and restrictions in terms of what she can and can not do.”

Now the Gogolewski’s are giving back. They’re hosting a fundraiser for 4 Paws for Ability to help Andrew Zachary and his family. We featured Andrew in May.

“We always try to go local [with the annual fundraiser] if we can, and having Corrine in-house and knowing the connection to 4 Paws and what they’ve done in their life, it was a no-brainer in terms of partnership there,” said Reder.

The fundraiser is Friday, June 18 at Adrenaline Sports and Fitness, 6659 Liberty Ct., Liberty Township, OH 45044. The event will be from 6-10 p.m.

It is free to attend; however, to receive a 15-minute group workout, the cost is $10/person. For a 1/2-hour group workout, the cost is $20.

Enjoy music and meet and pet some 4 Paws for Ability service dogs in training. Food will be available for purchase from Steak It Easy and Tikiz Shaved Ice and Ice Cream. A percentage of food sales will be donated to 4 Paws for Ability.

