Victim of Westwood quadruple shooting facing gun charges

Javari Walker
Javari Walker(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Schupp and Joanna Bouras
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say a victim who was injured during a quadruple shooting in Westwood Saturday is facing gun charges.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. near the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection.

Police say 18-year-old Javari Walker was shot and was found in possession of a gun.

According to court documents, Walker was arrested on June 13. He was charged with having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons.

Police say he was not connected to the shooting.

Two children, 6 and 8, were seriously injured.

On June 14, detectives charged 19-year-old Darius Harris Jr. with four counts of felonious assault.

Harris Jr. was also injured in the shooting.

Darius Harris Jr.
Darius Harris Jr.(Cincinnati Police Department)

The 6-year-old victim is out of the hospital, according to police. The 8-year-old remains in the hospital.

Harris and Walker have both been booked into the Hamilton County jail.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

