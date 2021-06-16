VIDEO: Cincinnati police save OTR shooting victim’s life

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Cincinnati police officers are getting credit for saving the life of a gunshot victim in Over-the-Rhine earlier this month.

The shooting happened on June 1 in Goose Alley between Elder and Green streets in broad daylight.

“This is very unfortunate,” CPD Lt. David Schofield said. “I think Over-the-Rhine has made great strides in safety. I think Over-the-Rhine, generally, is a safe place to be. But like what happened here or happens in any place in the city, when police officers hear gunfire, we go toward it and we try to make the situation better to the extent that we can.”

A camera on the side of Our Daily Bread Social Center captures the shooting and the aftermath.

Around 1:30 p.m., a man enters the alley, followed seconds later by two other men who open fire.

“While they were walking down the alley, two suspects appeared behind them and opened fire on them,” CPD Lt. David Damico said on Monday. “One of the individuals was using a semiautomatic rifle. The other had a handgun.”

Police say a total of 17 shots were fired.

The suspect with the automatic rifle has been identified as 19-year-old Alerion Siler.

A security camera pointing north on Race Street captures what happens next.

A man is seen looking around the corner and reacting to the shots before running down Race street with his hands in the air. Then the man in the blue shirt emerges with his hand across his chest. Police say he collapsed a short time later.

Schofield was on patrol in the area and gets to the man.

“At some point,” he recalled, “he lost his pulse and was no longer breathing at that point. We’re all trained in CPR, so I was able to give chest compressions.”

While Officer Alicia Bruewer applied pressure to the wound, Schofield began chest compressions. Other officers and medical responders then arrived on the scene to take over.

Police say Siler was accidentally shot in the leg by his accomplice and was arrested when he showed up at the hospital.

He is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center with a $900,000 bond on two counts of felony assault.

Now police are looking for the second suspect. They say they know who the second suspect is and are in the process of getting him in custody.

A second victim was shot in the leg and treated and released from the hospital.

